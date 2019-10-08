Dussehra 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi wishes nation on Vijaydashami

Toggle Menu
Dussehra 2019 (Dasara, Vijaya Dashami) Live Updates: Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratri, Durga Puja and also the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra (Dasara) 2019 Puja Live Updates: Celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival, Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratri, Durga Puja and also the triumph of good over evil.

PM Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday morning.

The day is celebrated in different ways throughout the country. The festival commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, while in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. The day also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.

In south India, Dussehra is celebrated by worshipping Saraswati (the Hindu goddess of knowledge, learning, music and arts), lighting up temples and forts and by displaying colorful figurines (popularly known as golu)

Ramleela performances that depict Lord Ram’s life through short plays, songs and dance drama form a significant part of Dussehra celebrations.

Live Blog

Huge colourful effigies of Ravana, along with those of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbhkaran, are burnt in large, open grounds on Dussehra. This is done to celebrate Lord Ram's victory over Ravana, who abducted his wife Sita. In Delhi, Ramlila Maidan is famous for its annual Ramlila. PM Modi might attent the Dussehra celebrations at DDA Ground in Dwarka.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will give a speech at the annual Vijayadashami function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which turns 94 this year, in Nagpur today. RSS' Dussehra events hold significance as political observers watch the speeches delivered during the gatherings.

