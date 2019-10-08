Dussehra 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi wishes nation on Vijaydashami

Dussehra (Dasara) 2019 Puja Live Updates: Celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival, Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratri, Durga Puja and also the triumph of good over evil.

PM Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday morning.

The day is celebrated in different ways throughout the country. The festival commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, while in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. The day also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.

In south India, Dussehra is celebrated by worshipping Saraswati (the Hindu goddess of knowledge, learning, music and arts), lighting up temples and forts and by displaying colorful figurines (popularly known as golu)

Ramleela performances that depict Lord Ram’s life through short plays, songs and dance drama form a significant part of Dussehra celebrations.