‘Ghost employees, fabricated records’: CBI uncovers fraud in Delhi’s night shelters

CBI initiated the inquiry on May 28, 2025, after receiving complaints from two officials of the Delhi Shelter Homes Workers Union. (File Photo)

A CBI investigation into a shelter management agency and government officials linked to alleged fraud in night shelters under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has found major financial irregularities, including fake appointments, fabricated attendance records, and salary payments to individuals not working in the assigned roles.

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a First Information Report (FIR) of criminal conspiracy and cheating after conducting a preliminary enquiry (PE) last year and finding sufficient evidence against the president of an NGO based in Northeast Delhi, two subordinates and some unidentified government and private individuals.

CBI initiated the inquiry on May 28, 2025, after receiving complaints from two officials of the Delhi Shelter Homes Workers Union alleging that the shelter management agency, along with the Welfare Society, had created fictitious employees to siphon off government reimbursements from the exchequer.