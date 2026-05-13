‘Ghost employees, fabricated records’: CBI uncovers fraud in Delhi’s night shelters

A CBI investigation into a shelter management agency and government officials linked to alleged fraud in night shelters under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has found major financial irregularities, including fake appointments, fabricated attendance records, and salary payments to individuals not working in the assigned roles.
The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a First Information Report (FIR) of criminal conspiracy and cheating after conducting a preliminary enquiry (PE) last year and finding sufficient evidence against the president of an NGO based in Northeast Delhi, two subordinates and some unidentified government and private individuals.
CBI initiated the inquiry on May 28, 2025, after receiving complaints from two officials of the Delhi Shelter Homes Workers Union alleging that the shelter management agency, along with the Welfare Society, had created fictitious employees to siphon off government reimbursements from the exchequer.
According to the norms, SMAs are responsible for deploying manpower at night shelters, including supervisors and caretakers, round the clock across three shifts; sweepers and women security guards for women shelters; and relievers for all staff. The wages of these staff are paid by SMA and reimbursed by DUSIB on an actual basis.
“Enquiry has revealed that several individuals were falsely enrolled as caretakers and sweepers, complete with Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) benefits, despite never having set foot in the shelters they were assigned to. It has also been revealed that salaries were regularly credited to their bank accounts, only to be withdrawn and allegedly handed back in cash to those managing the society,” CBI said in the FIR.
“Even, many of these so-called employees were in fact engaged in entirely different professions or employed elsewhere, while fabricated attendance records were manipulated at the office level to legitimise the fraud,” it said.
According to the FIR, verification of their professional engagements and mobile location data established that they were present at their actual workplaces or residences and not at any night shelter during the period for which attendance and salary were shown.
“These individuals had never actually worked in any night shelter, indicating that their identities were used only for the purpose of siphoning off government funds. Several of these bogus staff members were found residing 10–15 kilometres away from their supposed place of duty, and were never seen by actual shelter staff or residents – pointing to a systemic misuse of identities to divert government funds,” the FIR said.
The agency said that the inquiry has also revealed that attendance records were maintained and submitted by supervisory staff; however, bogus names were inserted in the attendance registers at the office level after submission.
During the inquiry, CBI also found that DUSIB officials had failed to conduct mandatory inspections under the January 4, 2024, Standard Operating Procedure and had submitted no reports on irregularities.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More