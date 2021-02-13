‘Dushyant’s resignation in my pocket, can give it right away if it solves anything’: Ajay Chautala

As pressure mounts on Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led Jananyak Janata Party (JJP) to withdraw support from ally BJP in the state amid the standoff between the Centre and farmers over farm laws, JJP leader Ajay Chautala Saturday said: “Dushyant’s resignation is lying in my pocket and he can give it immediately if it serves any purpose”.

Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala is currently out on parole from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail where he is undergoing a sentence in the JBT teachers recruitment case.

Talking to the mediapersons, Ajay Chautala said, “As far as Dushyant’s resignation is concerned, it is in my pocket. I can immediately give it, if it serves any purpose. The union government has made these legislations. Either the union government should resolve this issue or all 10 Lok Sabha MPS from Haryana resign or all five Members of Rajya Sabha resign who have endorsed these laws. Seeking Dushyant’s resignation or with the resignation of any minister, if it serves any purpose, then the Deputy Chief Minister’s resignation is in my pocket. I had said this earlier too that I would not take a minute. But, these people [opposition] should first tell me that they would also get the *SYL) Satluj Yamuna LInk water issue with it. SYL is a lifeline for Haryana.

Reacting to INLD’s lone MLA and his elder brother Abhay Singh Chautala’s resignation from Ellenabad assembly constituency, Ajay Chautala said, “No purpose is served with his resignation”.

Talking further about the ongoing standoff, Ajay Chautala added, “I had been saying it from the first day that a problem can be resolved only by way of discussion. If talks are held, and both the sides take a step back, then only a resolution can be achieved. Farmers had started with certain issues, clarifications had been given by the agriculture minister. The Prime Minister, in his speech in both the Houses, specifically said that on whatever points objections are being raised, the government was ready to resolve that. Yet, if people are not satisfied, what can be done. They should go and hold discussions with the government. There can be solutions only when both sides bend a little.”

For the last few weeks, Dushyant and various senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, had been facing protests across the state. Many of them have not been able to hold any public function owing to incidents of violence and protests at the venues. .

The Opposition in Haryana had also been targeting Dushyant Chautala and JJP, accusing them of backstabbing the farmers of the state.

The current strength of the 90-member Haryana Vidhan Sabhahas is down to 88 — of BJP and 10 of JJP. While INLD’s Abhay Chautala has resigned from Ellenabad citing solidarity with farmers, Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified by the Speaker after he was convicted on charges of rioting and sentenced to three-year imprisonment.