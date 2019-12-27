Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala says senior JJP leaders will talk to rebel party MLA

Haryana Deputy CM and JJP president Dushyant Chautala in Chandigarh on Thursday. Haryana Deputy CM and JJP president Dushyant Chautala in Chandigarh on Thursday.

A day after Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam quit as JJP’s national vice president, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that “senior leaders of the party would speak to him to look into his grievances”.

Speaking to the journalists at JJP’s office here, Dushyant said that the state party chief was authorised to take action if any loss was caused to the party by his grievances (actions).

Upset with the denial of a cabinet berth in the BJP-JJP alliance, Gautam, who had defeated former state Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu, had announced that he was quitting from the senior party post. He had taken on Dushyant for keeping all the ten portfolios with him stating that “he did not share power with anybody else”. He had also claimed that all the JJP MLAs were upset, except few who were not “intelligent enough”.

On Thursday, Dushyant claimed that the entire team of the JJP was working hard for the party while giving example of Tohana’s Devender Babli, adding that Babli was busy in the party’s membership drive. Babli, who had defeated BJP state president Subhash Barala, is also seen an aspirant for the Cabinet berth in the coalition government.

Dushyant added that the JJP has so far not received Gautam’s resignation.

Gautam had Wednesday indicated that the decision to form an alliance with the BJP was sealed in a mall. However, the Deputy CM clarified that Gautam himself had brought a proposal for alliance (with BJP) in the meeting of JJP legislative group.

“I am hurt over the way he has stated this thing. He is elder to me. There must be something in his mind or he might have some local input. We will look into the same,” said the Deputy CM.

Whether Gautam was upset over the denial of a cabinet berth, Dushyant said, “It would be appropriate, if I don’t comment on it.”

JJP’s internal matter: Hooda

Reacting to the developments in the JJP, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed it an internal matter of their party.

“They people are not ideologically same. Voters also did not vote to party’s ideology but on personal basis. Ram Kumar Gautam has his own personality, so he had won the election. Others also won in the same way,” said Hooda.

