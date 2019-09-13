Dushyant on unity call in Chautala clan: ‘Father will take call’

As a family the Chautala clan is one but the members of the family have “political differences” and hence have charted their own political course, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said Thursday.

Advertising

He said that any decision on an “alliance” between the JJP and the Indian National Lok Dal NLD ahead of Haryana assembly polls can “only be taken by Ajay Chautala”, his father.

Following a feud within the Chautala family last year, the INLD had split, with Ajay and his sons founding the JJP. The INLD is led by Om Prakash Chautala with Ajay’s younger brother Abhay handling the party affairs in Haryana.

Om Prakash Chautala and Ajay are serving 10-year-sentence in Tihar jail after being convicted in a teacher’s recruitment scam.

Advertising

“He (Ajay) has applied for a furlough. We hope that he may get it. Once, he comes out then he only will take a call on any such alliance after discussing it with our party workers. As of now, the JJP will contest on all 90 assembly seats,” Dushyant said.

Dushyant’s reaction comes amid efforts being made by some Haryana ‘khaps’ for rapprochement in the Chautala family.

Khap leader Ramesh Dalal met representatives of other khaps in Palwal on Thursday in a bid to bring the Chautala family together. Khaps are groups of castes or communities.

Dushyant said that Dalal had met him twice in the recent past, but no other khap representative had accompanied him. “If they (khaps) are making efforts to reunite the Chautala family, then why only Om Prakash Chautala’s family? Then, they should bring together the entire clan of Chaudhary Devi Lal including families of Om Prakash Chautala’s brothers Ranjit Singh and late Jagdish Singh too,” Dushyant said.

He said they (khaps) never met the families of Ranjit Singh and Jagdish Singh.

Dalal had earlier said that there was a strong possibility of Chautala clan’s feuding factions coming together before the Assembly elections in Haryana.

“I have already been authorised by Chautala and his younger son Abhay Chautala to take the issue of unity in the family to its logical conclusion,” he had claimed, adding that Dahiya community and 24 other ‘khaps’ too have authorised him to work for the unity in the Chautala family “for the betterment of Haryana”.

A close friend of Om Prakash Chautala, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal too is a strong proponent of unity among Chautalas. “Khaps are working as per my desire and I appreciate their efforts of bringing unity in the Chautala family. If Ajay and his brother Abhay bury their differences, it will give peace to the soul of their mother Snehlata and late grandfather Devi Lal,” Badal had said recently.

Ever since the split, both INLD and JJP have failed to make their presence felt in Haryana’s political scenario.

With assembly polls in Haryana barely a few weeks away, INLD had been slipping with most of its legislators deserting and joining BJP. Recently, INLD’s state unit chief Ashok Arora too resigned from the party. On the other hand, JJP that is relatively a new political party and had unsuccessfully contested Jind bypoll in January and Lok Sabha polls in April, is hopeful of making a mark in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.