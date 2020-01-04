Haryana: Dushyant Chautala fails to fulfil JJP’s pre-poll old age pension hike promise

The JJP had promised a monthly pension of Rs 5,100 per month. BJP had promised a hike keeping inflation in mind The JJP had promised a monthly pension of Rs 5,100 per month. BJP had promised a hike keeping inflation in mind

HARYANA DEPUTY Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has failed to implement one of his top poll promises related to old age pension made by his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ahead of the Assembly elections.

The JJP had promised a monthly pension of Rs 5,100 from the current Rs 2,000. However, after the Cabinet meeting held Friday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the monthly pension from this month (January) onwards would be Rs 2,250 per month. Before Assembly elections, the BJP had promised an increase in the pension keeping in view the inflation rate.

While Dushyant was not available for comment, JJP spokesperson Bhag Singh Damdama said the party had indeed promised a monthly pension of Rs 5,100. “But this is an alliance government in which decisions are taken after taking into consideration the viewpoints of both parties. We have already reached a consensus over some issues. On the issue of pension also, we hope it will reach Rs 3,500 by the end of the current tenure of the alliance government,” he added.

The chief minister made the announcement regarding enhancement of monthly social security pensions and old age pensions at a press conference. He said the decision would put an additional financial burden of about Rs 70 crore per month on the state exchequer.

He also announced enhancement of the monthly pension of workers above 60 years of age who are registered under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750. Increase in these pensions will be applicable with effect from January 1, 2020. At present, around 28 lakh beneficiaries are getting the benefit of these pensions, he added.

Khattar also announced that it has been decided that whenever the old age pension is enhanced in the future, the pension of workers would also be enhanced by the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board with the same amount with immediate effect to ensure that the amount of pension of workers always remains Rs 500 more than the old age pension.

He declared that the state reservation policy will be implemented in the post-graduate or MD courses in medical as well as dental colleges in the state from the forthcoming academic session. At present, no such reservation policy is implemented in these institutions. Similarly, besides candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and ESM, candidates of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will also get a benefit of 10 per cent reservation started by the Centre. For this, the number of seats will also be increased, said the CM.

