Dushyant Chautala says JJP leaders will talk to rebel MLA

Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File) Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

A day after Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam quit as JJP’s national vice president, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that “senior leaders of the party would speak to him to look into his grievances”.

Speaking to the journalists at JJP’s office here, Dushyant said that the state party chief was authorised to take action if any loss was caused to the party by his grievances (actions).

Upset with the denial of a cabinet berth in the BJP-JJP alliance, Gautam had announced that he was quitting from the senior party post. He had taken on Dushyant for keeping all the ten portfolios with him stating that “he did not share power with anybody else”.

