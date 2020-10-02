Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala pulls up officers for laxity in MGNREGA works

Dushyant Chautala is deputy chief minister of Haryana. (File Photo)

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Thursday, directed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) appointed in all the districts of the state to achieve the target of their respective works under MGNREGA within the next two months.

While appreciating the good work done by the officers, Chautala also questioned those who had shown laxity in their work.

The Deputy CM who also holds the portfolio of Development & Panchayats Department was presiding over the meeting organised to review the works to be done under MGNREGA through various departments on Thursday.

“The deputy CM was apprised in the meeting that about 6 lakh MGNREGA job cards have already been issued in the state.

This time, 4.80 lakh job-card holders were given employment under the MGNREGA scheme till September 30, 2020, while 3.64 lakh people got work in the previous year till March 31, 2020. For the first time, more than 4 lakh people have been given work, and that too in just 6 months. He was also apprised that a target of Rs 1200 crore has been set for the work to be done under the MGNREGA this year and so far, Rs 300 crore has been spent in only 6 months while Rs 387 crore were spent last time in the whole year,” a government spokesperson said.

Chautala directed all the CEOs of the districts to ensure that they prepare a detailed report of compliance of the outstanding works of their districts and send them to the headquarters within the next 10 days. He also directed officers that they should get more work done in rural areas under MGNREGA by working with the officers of the Development and Panchayat Department and various Panchayats.

“If a job-card holder applies for work under MGNREGA and the concerned department fails to deliver the work within the time period as per the rules, the department will have to pay the applicant sitting at home,” Dushyant said.

