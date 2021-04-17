Dushyant Chautala writes to PM Modi, says resume talks with farmers

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to resume talks with farmers who are protesting at Delhi’s borders, and reach an “amicable conclusion” to the impasse over the farm laws.

In a letter dated April 15, Chautala appealed to the Prime Minister to constitute a committee of three to four senior cabinet ministers to resume talks with the agitating farmers. “Every problem has a solution by way of mutual discussion,” Chautala wrote.

“Our Annadattas are on the roads at the Delhi border, agitating in respect of the newly enacted three farm laws of the central government… It is a matter of concern that such an agitation has been going on for over 100 days,” Chautala said.

Explained | How Haryana farmers plan to keep their protest going in the harvest season

Chautala’s letter to PM Modi Chautala’s letter to PM Modi

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged farmers to call off their protest and return home in view of the second Covid-19 wave.

“Farmers are protesting at several places. It is their democratic right. But there is a fear of contracting coronavirus… Even today, 17-18 people at a bus station tested positive. There is always a possibility that people will get Covid-19 if they stay together day and night,” said Khattar.

The last round of talks between farmers and the government took place on January 22. For 85 days now, there has been no formal exchange of words between the two sides on the ongoing issue.