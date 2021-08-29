Remarks against farmers condemnable, action will be taken: Dushyant Chautala on Karnal SDM

Condemning Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha’s instruction to policemen to beat up protesters during the farmers’ protest in Karnal, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said action will be taken against the IAS officer.

“The use of such kind of words by an IAS officer for farmers is condemnable. Definitely, action will be taken against him,” Chautala was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During the farmers’ protest in Karnal on Saturday, Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was caught on camera Saturday instructing policemen to beat up protesters and not to let anyone breach the security cordon without a “broken head”.

In a video clip that did the rounds of social media around the time police cracked down on farmers, Sinha is heard instructing a group of policemen: “Utha utha ke maarna peeche sabko (hit them hard)… We shall not allow this cordon to be breached. We have enough force available. We haven’t slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep… Mere paas ek bhi banda nikal ke nahi aana chahiye. Agar aaye toh sar foota hua hona chahiye uska. Clear hai aapko (No one should break the cordon and reach me. If someone does, make sure he has a broken head. Hope this is clear).”

Sinha, however, later claimed that the video that was doing the rounds was “doctored” because “only a selected portion about the lathicharge was made viral on social media platforms”.

“The lathicharge that took place was at Bastara toll plaza where another SDM, not I, was deployed. My location, the point where I was deputed, was 10-15 km from the spot where the actual lathicharge took place. Nothing happened at my naka. The police personnel, who were briefed by me, did not do anything. None of the protesters reached there and nothing happened at my naka,” Sinha had told the Indian Express.

The Chief Minister’s Office had also spoken to Sinha and had found his reply “satisfactory” for now, sources had told the Indian Express.

On Saturday, Haryana Police cracked down on farmers in Karnal, leaving several injured in a lathicharge at the Bastara toll plaza on the national highway.

The farmers were protesting against a BJP meeting on the forthcoming panchayat polls. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.