During Lockdown: Haryana, Delhi gave most meals, Kerala sheltered 3 lakh, says govt

While Haryana and Delhi governments have provided two out of every three meals given to migrant workers and the needy by state government through food camps during the nationwide lockdown, and Kerala is among states have not given out any meals through food camps, the coastal state has provided shelter to nearly half the people given shelter across the country.

The details were shared by the Union government in a status report filed in Supreme Court.

The government’s data shows that out of 54.15 lakh meals given to people by different state governments at food camps since the lockdown began, 34.7 lakh have been provided by two governments: 22.38 lakh meals by Haryana, and 12.32 lakh by Delhi.

Other states that have given more than 1 lakh meals each include Uttar Pradesh (6.84 lakh meals), Uttarakhand (2.65 lakh), Punjab (1.94 lakh), Jharkhand (1.22 lakh), and Karnataka (1.12 lakh).

As per the Centre’s state-wise data on shelter and food camp being run by state governments and NGOs, submitted to the apex court on Tuesday, the governments of Kerala, Telangana and Sikkim, and the UT administration of Ladakh have not provided any meal through food camps.

Kerala, however, has provided shelter to more than 3 lakh people, nearly half of 6.31 lakh people provided shelter by state governments across the country. The UP government has given shelter to over 1 lakh people in need, according to statistics.

Bihar government has provided food and shelter to 14,354 people, while Delhi’s 102 shelters have helped give shelter to 4,788 people. Maharashtra has provided shelter to 73,492 disadvantaged people, while Punjab government has given shelter to only 1,400 people, according to the Centre’s data.

Over 15 lakh workers have been given shelter and food by employers and industry associations, which overlaps with shelter and food provided by some NGOs in a few states. In Maharashtra, NGOs, including industry associations and employers, have given shelter and food to 3.73 lakh workers.

The data also mentions that NGOs across the country have given out 30.11 lakh meals during the lockdown period. Haryana again leads the chart, with NGOs distributing 7.23 lakh meals, followed by more than 3 lakh meals by NGOs in Punjab, UP and Gujarat.

According to the statistics, state governments are operating 7,848 food camps across the country, while NGOs have organised 9,473 food camps.

Approval granted to NGOs to provide help

Meanwhile, to facilitate NGOs trying to help migrant workers and others in need during the lockdown period, the Union government has given its approval for these organisations to buy rice and wheat from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

More than 10 lakh people are staying in shelters being run by state governments and NGOs, and close to 85 lakh meals have been delivered since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, according to data collated by the Centre.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that district magistrates will ensure that food bought by NGOs is being utilised properly.

