West Bengal: After HC order, giant screens and mobile apps for devotees

Organisers of Jodhpur Park Sarbojanin have cut down on their budget and installed the idols inside a community hall. All their events will be livestreamed on giant screens across a stretch of one kilometre.

After the Calcutta High Court order banned visitors’ entry to Durga Puja pandals, organisers made last-minute changes. Giant screens were installed outside the pandals for “darshan” (glimpse) and virtual “pushpanjali” (ritual of offering flowers to god) will be arranged for devotees to take part from home.

Puja organisers also installed loud speakers in the vicinity of the pandals to play mantras for the local residents.

“We will organise virtual pushpanjali through Zoom. This will also help us to connect with people staying in foreign countries, including the US and the UK. Also, we will play the mantras on loudspeakers, so that people can offer pushpanjali at home,” said Subir Das, a member of Bhawanipore 75 Pally Puja Committee.

Even before court restrictions were in place, Kolkata’s Santosh Mitra Square Puja committee had decided to livestream all rituals. “Keeping the pandemic in mind, we had decided to restrict visitors’ entry and made all arrangements accordingly. We couldn’t have risked anyone’s life,” said Sajal Ghosh, committee secretary.

Organisers of Jodhpur Park Sarbojanin have cut down on their budget and installed the idols inside a community hall. All their events will be livestreamed on giant screens across a stretch of one kilometre.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.