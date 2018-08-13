Chhattisgarh: Three dengue deaths reported, over 200 patients in Durg

Following dengue outbreak in Durg, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of the district Dr Subhash Pandey has been shifted as joint director, Raipur division of the health department. Dr G S Thakur has replaced him as Durg CMHO, another official said. (Representational Image) Following dengue outbreak in Durg, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of the district Dr Subhash Pandey has been shifted as joint director, Raipur division of the health department. Dr G S Thakur has replaced him as Durg CMHO, another official said. (Representational Image)

At least three people have died of dengue and over 200 have been found to have contracted the mosquito-borne disease in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, a senior health official today said. As many as 209 persons were found positive for dengue infection in the district in the last one month, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner R Prasanna said.

Three dengue deaths were confirmed in hospitals in Durg and Bhilai cities during last two weeks, he added.

Thirty-two teams of health officials are conducting door-to-door screenings for the disease and carrying out an awareness campaign, he said.

There were already three mobile medical units in Durg and the number has been now increased to five, Prasanna said.

Enough testing kits and medicines are available in the district, he said.

The administration is providing financial assistance to dengue patients admitted in private hospitals too. The health department has reserved five beds in ICU at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur, for dengue patients in case their condition becomes critical.

An additional 100 beds have been arranged at Chandulal Chandrakar Medical College and Shankaracharya Medical College in Durg, the commissioner added.

Doctors from Raipur All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and government medical college have also been roped in for the treatment of patients, he said.

The health commissioner said people should ensure cleanliness around their houses and prevent accumulation of stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed.

People can dial 104 to report suspected dengue cases, he said.

