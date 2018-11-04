Duped over Bitcoins, UP youth threatens to blow up Miami airport; detained

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad Saturday detained an 18-year-old boy for allegedly making several calls to the Miami airport in the US and threatening to blow it up.

Advertising

An ATS official said the boy allegedly made the threat calls in frustration after he did not get the desired response from Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US intelligence agency, which he had approached to lodge a complaint for cheating. The boy wanted the FBI to help him get his money back from a fraudster who had duped him of $1000 by luring him into investing in Bitcoins, the official added. The calls were made between October 2 and October 31, he said.

The boy has been booked under Information Technology Act, the official said. He was later released in the evening, said Asim Kumar Arun, IG, ATS.

ATS officials did not disclose the name and address of the boy, but said he is a student of Class XII and was caught from Jalaun district of UP.

Advertising

“The boy has confessed to the crime during questioning. His computer and mobile phone is being examined,” said Om Prakash Singh, DGP.

The ATS got information from the National Investigation Agency who was contacted by the FBI about a person making calls to Miami airport in the US and threatening to blow it up. The ATS traced the boy by tracking his IP address, police said.

The boy did not complain about the cheating with the local police here and instead informed the FBI.