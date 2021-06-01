Dumping of bodies in rivers echos in SC, court takes a dig at sedition cases

The dumping of dead bodies of Covids-19 victims in rivers echoed in the SC Monday with Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora, who is one of the two amicus curiae in the matter, flagging the issue of dignified handling of bodies.

The poor, she said, are unable to dispose of their dead as they find the rituals are expensive and wondered why the government cannot provide some semblance of ritual, which is also for health purposes. Joining issue, Justice L Nageswara Rao remarked that “we saw a picture of a body being thrown in river”.

Taking a swipe at some states booking people for questioning or highlighting Covid-19 mismanagement, Justice Chandrachud said: “A news report yesterday showed that dead bodies were being thrown in a river. I don’t know if a sedition case has been filed against the news channel yet or not.”