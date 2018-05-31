Dummy candidate racket: Ranjit Patil takes stock of probe

Ranjit Patil, Minister of State for Home (Urban), Maharashtra. (Express photo) Ranjit Patil, Minister of State for Home (Urban), Maharashtra. (Express photo)

THE MAHARASHTRA government on Wednesday undertook a review of investigations into the dummy candidate racket in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams from 2009. “It was a review meeting to take stock. Various issues faced by the investigating agencies were also discussed,” Ranjit Patil, Minister of State for Home, told The Indian Express.

The meeting, chaired by Patil, was attended by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar, Special Investigation Team chief Shankar Kengar and complainant Yogesh Jadhav, among others. “No fresh directions were given to the investigating agencies. There were some suggestions regarding the investigation and these inputs will be given to the CM,” said Patil.

However, sources in the government said that there is a delay in the investigations, as forensic reports are awaited in some cases. Verification of documents is also causing delays, sources added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App