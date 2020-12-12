Dumka: Woman says at least 10 people raped her

The woman has told police that the incident took place a few kilometres away from Dumka town when she was returning from a weekly market with her husband.

The 35-year-old woman, who was gangraped on Tuesday night in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, is learnt to have said in her statement to a magistrate that at least 10 people raped her.

She has also alleged that one of the accused sexually assaulted her a month ago during an altercation, it is learnt. The police said one accused has been arrested.

Jharkhand DGP M V Rao said Thursday, “Investigation is on. It will not be appropriate to say how many accused were involved.”

The woman has told police that the incident took place a few kilometres away from Dumka town when she was returning from a weekly market with her husband. “One of the accused shoved a towel into my mouth. I was threatened that if I screamed, I would be murdered. They switched off my mobile,” the FIR said, quoting her statement.

A source said, she said in her statement to the magistrate recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC that she and her husband had stopped by the roadside so that she could attend nature’s call when two persons accused them of “wrong activities”.

She told the magistrate that she was “raped like an animal” while her husband was beaten up, a source said. She has also said that she lost consciousness in between and that “at least 10 people” had raped her. Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 D (gangrape), 379(theft), 342(wrongful confinement), among others.

Santhal Pargana DIG Sudarshan Mandal said, “According to the statement, she was gangraped. Her husband was kept hostage. We have arrested one person and hunt is on for the remaining accused.”

