Dumka victim was 16, POCSO likely to be added: officials

Days after a teen from Jharkhand’s Dumka district succumbed to burn injuries at Ranchi’s premier Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), after being set on fire by a stalker whose advances she had turned down, it has emerged that the victim was a minor and government officials said Sections of POCSO could be added to the FIR.

The accused, Shahrukh, has been arrested.

On Wednesday, a senior state government official said they are revising the teen’s age to 16 years — police had initially put the age at 19. “A certificate was sent to us by a family member, where her year of birth is written as 2006. In the light of things, we will revise the age, and perhaps POCSO Act Sections will be added in the existing FIR,” the official said.

The family is still battling to come to terms with reality. Her father, who works at a private concern, said, “Woh ladka meri beti ko bahut pareshan karta thha. Meri beti boli bhi thhi, par humko nahi maloom thha ki sab kuch itni jaldi ho jayega (that person used to harass my daughter, and she had informed me. But I did not realise it would take this tragic path so quickly).”

She was in class XII. Her father had earlier told The Indian Express, “She was very proud of herself…she always wanted to join the police force. I always supported her decision.”