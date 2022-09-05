Dumka teen death: Soren says such incidents keep happening

A day after a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday triggered a row by saying that “such incidents keep happening”, comments that the opposition saw as downplaying of the incident.

The girl, who the police said had allegedly been raped, was found dead just days after another teenage girl died after being set on fire by a man “whose advances she had spurned”.

When asked by reporters present outside his residence to comment on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Soren said: “Ghatna to hoti rehti hain, ghatna kahan nahi hota hai. Ghatna to bol ke aata nahi hai. Isko kis tareeke se liya jaaye (The incidents do happen, and happen everywhere, and it does not warn before happening. How does one see it). I have said whatever I had to say earlier.”

On Saturday, while commenting on the fresh incident, Soren had tweeted his “anguish” saying “The accused has been arrested and has asked the Dumka Police to ensure justice.”

However, after Soren’s remarks on Sunday, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash took to social media and called the CM’s statement “very shameful”. “The CM does not know how to keep people safe,” he wrote.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey also slammed Soren for the comments. “Tukde tukde gang should take notice,” he wrote on social media. Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi said: “I feel pity on the…Chief Minister’s rubbish thinking.”

Meanwhile, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday saidhis team will visit Jharkhand to take stock of the probe status.

Kanoongo said he and his team would meet police officers during his Monday visit to the state to find out details of two recent cases of teenagers’ death in Dumka, news agency PTI reported.