Dumka gangrape: Item dance, porn on phone prepare mindset for rape, says RJD leader

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shivanand Tiwari (File photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shivanand Tiwari Thursday said item dance, ads and pornographic content on phones are responsible for a “mindset of rape”. He also blamed the “consumerist culture” for such incidents in tribal areas “where crimes like rape were unheard of”.

Tiwari’s comments come after a woman was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Tuesday night while she was returning home from the market with her husband. According to the police complaint, the husband was allegedly held hostage when the incident happened.

“No one could’ve imagined there would be rape in tribal area. Item dance, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won’t end it. As long as the situation that incites rape persists, you won’t be able to stop it,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH : No one could’ve imagined there would be rape in tribal area. Item dance, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won’t end it. As long as situation that incites for rape persists, you won’t be able to stop it: S Tiwari, RJD pic.twitter.com/xVg6jvDp3G — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Tiwari said rape incidents have risen in the past few years. “Rape never existed in tribal culture. But it has started since the time people tried modernising these societies. In this consumerist culture, women are presented like consumer’s object,” he further added.

The RJD leader went on to say that if rapes are taking place in tribal areas, then it means it has spread everywhere. “Even during Nirbhaya case, I said that only increasing the punishment is not enough”, he said.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the Dumka gangrape case and has sought a detailed report. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to Jharkhand DGP seeking adherence to guidelines of MHA of completing probe in 2 months in cases of sexual assault.

A few days ago, a minor girl was gangraped in Jharkhand’s Khunti district after which five people have been arrested.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.