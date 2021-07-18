Centre will not comment on Danish Siddiqui’s death because…: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday reacted to Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s death by taking a dig at the Centre, saying it is a subject that the BJP-led government at Centre “will not comment” on.

Chidambaram tweeted, “Danish Siddiqui’s tragic death and soaring Inflation are two subjects on which the BJP-NDA will not comment. Because both do not fit into their false narrative of “we have security, development and welfare.”

Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist who worked for Reuters, was killed on Friday while covering clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, near Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan.

In the last few years, Siddiqui’s lens has captured some of the most riveting moments of major news events in India, South Asia and beyond.

Among those who condoled his death included Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

On Sunday, Chidambaram also highlighted the growing inflation in the country and how the Centre chooses to not talk about it. In another tweet, Chidambaram cited National Statistics Office’s press release of July to show that “India’s Consumer Price Inflation has breached the upper limit of the range determined by the government and the RBI.”