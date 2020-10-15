Due to effective steps by PM, able to avert major Covid disaster: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri. (File)

India averted a major disaster in the pandemic by taking timely steps including declaring a total lockdown in March, and if the Covid-19 outbreak were to come back in a few years, the country will be prepared to face the challenges that migrant labourers faced this time, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

“Because of effective steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are able to avert a major disaster in Covid. India was one of the first countries to start screening international passengers at the airport, one of the first countries to stop flights from China. With the total lockdown on March 23, we were able to buy time to produce the infrastructure,” Puri, the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, said.

