Goa picnic ends in tragedy: Four youngsters drown near Dudhsagar

Police said information was received at 10.15 am about four youths drowning in the Dudhsagar river near a bridge at Metawada, Collem, about 2 km from a popular waterfall site. (File photo)

Four youngsters — including three from one family — allegedly drowned in the Dudhsagar river near Collem in South Goa Saturday morning.

According to the police, the youngsters were part of a group of five, who had gone near a waterfall for a picnic. The police identified the deceased as Ramanna Parsu Mader (19), Laxman Parsu Mader (19), Hiranna Parsu Mader (21) – all from the same family in Chicalim – and Vijay Sajili (20) from Vasco. At least two of the victims were studying at a private college in Sancoale near Vasco da Gama, police said.

Police said information was received at 10.15 am about four youths drowning in the Dudhsagar river near a bridge at Metawada, Collem, about 2 km from a popular waterfall site. When the police team reached the spot, one dead body was found floating in the river, while three youths remained missing. With the help of lifesavers from state-appointed private lifeguard agency Drishti Marine and a police team from Collem police station, a search operation was launched and three more bodies were retrieved from the river.