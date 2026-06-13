Goa picnic ends in tragedy: Four youngsters drown near Dudhsagar

The victims, including three members of the same family, were part of a group of five that had trekked to the river near Dudhsagar Falls; one youth survived after locals and rescuers launched a rescue effort.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiJun 13, 2026 09:04 PM IST
Dudhsagar river drowning GoaPolice said information was received at 10.15 am about four youths drowning in the Dudhsagar river near a bridge at Metawada, Collem, about 2 km from a popular waterfall site. (File photo)
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Four youngsters — including three from one family — allegedly drowned in the Dudhsagar river near Collem in South Goa Saturday morning.

According to the police, the youngsters were part of a group of five, who had gone near a waterfall for a picnic. The police identified the deceased as Ramanna Parsu Mader (19), Laxman Parsu Mader (19), Hiranna Parsu Mader (21) – all from the same family in Chicalim – and Vijay Sajili (20) from Vasco. At least two of the victims were studying at a private college in Sancoale near Vasco da Gama, police said.

Police said information was received at 10.15 am about four youths drowning in the Dudhsagar river near a bridge at Metawada, Collem, about 2 km from a popular waterfall site. When the police team reached the spot, one dead body was found floating in the river, while three youths remained missing. With the help of lifesavers from state-appointed private lifeguard agency Drishti Marine and a police team from Collem police station, a search operation was launched and three more bodies were retrieved from the river.

In a statement, Drishti Marine said: “Preliminary information indicates that the group had travelled to the location by train and reached the spot between 9.30 am and 10 am. The incident is believed to have occurred between 10 am and 10.30 am after the victims entered the water under the impression that it was shallow”.

A senior police officer said the youths took a train from Vasco da Gama to Collem on Saturday morning and trekked to the river that flows from the waterfall.

“The colleges are about to resume classes from the coming week after the summer break, so the youths decided to go for a picnic. Five people were in the group. One was swimming closer to the river, while four went into the deeper waters. When they began drowning, some locals tried to help. One youth was saved, while four drowned. We have initiated inquest proceedings and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” the police official said.

A case of unnatural death was registered at Collem police station, added police.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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