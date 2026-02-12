‘Dubious’ transactions at Sabarimala: High Court informed of lakhs sent via money orders by temple staff

The vigilance officer reported to the court that data collected from post offices and banks at the temple regarding amounts deposited for onward remittance showed suspicious transactions.

After ordering a probe into the alleged theft of gold from temple artefacts at Sabarimala, the Kerala High Court has found dubious money transactions in the accounts of employees on duty during the recent annual festival season.

After reviewing a report by the Sabarimala special commissioner regarding alleged financial malpractices by staff at the temple during a two-month period from November 15 to January 20, the division bench on Wednesday ordered the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board “to conduct an exhaustive investigation into all related aspects, including obtaining transactional and remittance details from various banks and financial institutions operating at the temple”.