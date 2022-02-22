Dubai scraps pre-departure RT-PCR Covid test for Indian travellers

The passengers travelling from India to Dubai will no longer need to undergo a Covid RT-PCR test at the departure airports. Until recently, the passengers were supposed to take the test at the departure airports within six hours of the flight.

According to Khaleej Times, the new guidelines issued by the Dubai Airport has removed this requirement for travellers from four countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

According to the circular, effective February 22, passengers from these nations need a negative result of a RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel. They also need to undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Passengers are required to self-quarantine till they get their results. However, the circular does not mention the RT-PCR test requirement.

Meanwhile, India recorded 13,405 new Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country’s active cases currently stand at 1,81,075 and the total number of recoveries in the last 24 hours is 34,226. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.98 per cent.