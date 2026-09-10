Dubai outreach puts Madhya Pradesh on global investment map, gets proposals worth Rs 53,000 crore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s three-day investment outreach in Dubai has yielded investment proposals worth more than Rs 53,000 crore, with the state pitching itself as a manufacturing and investment hub linking global capital with technology, supply chains and markets.
During his September 6-8 visit, Yadav held meetings with senior UAE officials and global companies to discuss projects in logistics, food processing, education, artificial intelligence, green energy, e-mobility and waste-to-energy.
DP World explored developing Pawarkheda as a multimodal logistics hub that could connect farmers, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industries with national and global markets. Sharaf Group is considering a Rs 30-50 million rail-siding-based logistics park, which could create an estimated 300-600 jobs.
The UAE also indicated plans to send a high-level delegation to Madhya Pradesh to explore investments in tourism and hospitality. Discussions were also held on expanding air connectivity between the state and the UAE.
Technology partnerships were another key focus of the visit. The World Bank explored cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital governance, while BEEAH discussed waste management, waste-to-energy and circular-economy solutions, including the possible scaling up of Indore’s solid-waste and Bio-CNG model.