Dubai outreach puts Madhya Pradesh on global investment map, gets proposals worth Rs 53,000 crore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s three-day investment outreach in Dubai has yielded investment proposals worth more than Rs 53,000 crore, with the state pitching itself as a manufacturing and investment hub linking global capital with technology, supply chains and markets.

During his September 6-8 visit, Yadav held meetings with senior UAE officials and global companies to discuss projects in logistics, food processing, education, artificial intelligence, green energy, e-mobility and waste-to-energy.

DP World explored developing Pawarkheda as a multimodal logistics hub that could connect farmers, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industries with national and global markets. Sharaf Group is considering a Rs 30-50 million rail-siding-based logistics park, which could create an estimated 300-600 jobs.