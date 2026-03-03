Dubai to India flights: 6 things to know as limited services resume amid Iran-Israel War
Dubai to India flights:Dubai Airport has announced the partial resumption of flights from Dubai to several international destinations, including India, following regional airspace closures due to the Iran-Israel war. On Monday, in an advisory, Dubai Media Office stated that limited flights will operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).
It also advised the travellers not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.
However, despite the advisory, many tourists are planning to return back to their countries and are seeking clarity on several important concerns. Here, we have explained the key questions that every traveller should know before commencing their journey.
Should you travel to Dubai Airport without flight confirmation? Here’s what passengers must know
No. If the concerned airline has not confirmed that the flight is operating, Dubai Airport authorities have advised passengers not to travel to the airport. It also said that anyone arriving without confirmed flight status, will be turned away without confirmation.
When will flight operations to India resume fully?
Dubai Airports said that it is working in close coordination with airlines and other relevant authorities to facilitate the resumption of operations. However, due to the ongoing situation, the airport said that it is closely monitoring developments and will continue to share updates through its official channels.
Could flight schedules continue to change after resumption of operations?
According to Dubai Airports authorities, the flight schedules may continue to adjust as airlines reposition aircraft and rebalance networks. It asked the passengers to keep checking airline’s website or app, even if the flight was previously confirmed.
Limited operations at Dubai Airport: Here’s how flights are being prioritised
In a statement, Dubai Airport said that priority is being given to departing flights. Movements will gradually increase based on capacity and airspace availability, it said.
Confused about flight status? Why are some flights operating while mine isn’t?
According to Dubai Airport, airlines will decide which flights operate based on aircraft positioning, crew availability and airspace capacity. Individual flight decisions are made by each carrier, it added.
Middle East airspace closure: Could confirmed flights be suspended again?
The suspension or cancellation of flights once confirmed is exist as the aviation environments remain dynamic. Thus, it has been advised to passenger to monitor airline communications for real-time updates before heading to the airport.
