Dubai to India flights: 6 things to know as limited services resume amid Iran-Israel War

Dubai to India flights: Dubai Airport has announced the partial resumption of flights from Dubai to several international destinations, including India, following regional airspace closures due to the Iran-Israel war. On Monday, in an advisory, Dubai Media Office stated that limited flights will operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

It also advised the travellers not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

However, despite the advisory, many tourists are planning to return back to their countries and are seeking clarity on several important concerns. Here, we have explained the key questions that every traveller should know before commencing their journey.