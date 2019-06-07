Dubai: Eight Indians among 17 killed in fatal bus crash

At least eight Indians were killed after a bus from Oman met with an accident in Dubai, the Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the embassy announced, “We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that eight Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased and awaits further details for others to inform their families.”

According to Dubai Police, as many as 17 people lost their lives after the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road around 6 pm on Thursday, AP reported.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said it would suspend services along the Muscat-to-Dubai route for the immediate future.

Expressing condolences over the losses, the Indian consulate in Dubai said, “Our Consulate expresses sincere condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident. CG along with other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help.”

Police, however, did not comment on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign. It added that the deceased included different nationalities.

The deceased Indians, according to a list released by the Indian Embassy, are: Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.