Dubai-bound Air India flight held up for 10 hours at Mumbai airport

As many as 150 passengers were left stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday for more than 10 hours. The AI 983 Mumbai-Dubai bound flight, which was earlier scheduled at 8 pm, finally took off at 7 am on Friday, according to flight tracking site FlightStats.com

#WATCH: Passengers of Air India Mumbai-Dubai flight have been stranded at #Mumbai‘s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as the flight, scheduled to depart at 8 pm y’day, has still not taken off due to technical problem in the aircraft. (Source: Mobile video by a passenger) pic.twitter.com/aI10dUu7z2 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

After waiting at the airport for several hours, a few passengers later fought with the Air India staff. Some visuals have surfaced which show the agitated passengers arguing with the staff and alleged that the food given to them was bad. One of the passengers told ANI that the staff is unprofessional and asking them to get back their refund.

“We have been waiting at the airport since a long time. There is a three-month-old baby among other kids, who are travelling. However, there is nobody here to give us an answer as to when the flight will take off. Even they gave us bad food to eat. The airport staff is dealing unprofessionally and even told a few to refund their money from the sites they booked,” a passenger told ANI.

