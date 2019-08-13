DTC suspends bus service from Delhi to Lahore

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has suspended the bus service between the capital and Lahore, two days after the Pakistan government took a similar step.

“Consequent to Pakistan’s decision to suspend the Delhi-Lahore bus service, DTC will not be able to send bus from August 12, 2019,” the public transporter said in a statement.

Services on this route were launched in 1999. Between 2001 and 2003, services remained suspended in the wake of the attack on Parliament.

Subsequently, the route gained popularity among people with every bus, having a seating capacity of 40, registering a ridership of at least 30.

However, the ridership saw a sharp dip after the Pulwama attack in February.

Citing losses, the DTC had written to the Union government in March, seeking a suspension in the service.

“There was no point in running the service from our end after the Pakistan government’s step. The decision to suspend the service was taken in consultation with Ministry of External Affairs,” DTC sources said.

Buses from Delhi used to leave for Lahore every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation buses used to depart Lahore every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

A DTC official said last Friday the bus left for Lahore with just two passengers.