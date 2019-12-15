DSP suspension row: His building sealed by civic body, BJP leader says done on Ashu’s orders

Civic body officials claimed that the building was sealed over pending CLU and other charges, but Chatly claimed it was done on the orders of Ashu. Civic body officials claimed that the building was sealed over pending CLU and other charges, but Chatly claimed it was done on the orders of Ashu.

Three days after BJP leader Kamal Chatly held a press conference against Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on the DSP suspension row, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation sealed a building owned by Chatly on Ferozepur road.

Civic body officials claimed that the building was sealed over pending CLU and other charges, but Chatly claimed it was done on the orders of Ashu.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Chatly had said that Ashu was responsible for the suspension of DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who “had unearthed the CLU scam related to housing project Grand Manor Homes in Ludhiana in which Ashu was also found involved”.

In a counter-press conference, Ludhiana Congress leaders had released photos of Chatly purportedly “sharing a drink” with the DSP and said he was suspended because he had allegedly sent “abusive messages” to Ashu and that BJP was supporting the “tainted” officer for political opportunism.

“We run our marble flooring business from this building and it has been sealed on orders of Ashu for obvious reasons. I will take up matter with MC commissioner,” Chatly said.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said Chatly was wrongly blaming the civic body, and that many other buildings were also sealed Saturday for non-payment of pending dues. “Kamal Chatly is levelling false allegations against Ashu. Some other buildings have also been sealed today. I had conducted a meeting with officials of building branch earlier this week and directed the staff to ensure recovery from the violators and seal the buildings. Minister had no role in it,” said Sandhu.

Meanwhile, Ashu said that if the civic body had wrongly sealed Chatly’s building, he will look into the matter and also recommend its reopening, but if dues are pending, the BJP leader must pay. “Instead of politicking, he should pay the pending dues,” he added.

