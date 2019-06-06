DSP held for taking bribe in Rajasthan’s Bundi district

A deputy superintendent of police was Thursday arrested by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe from a liquor shop contractor in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, an official said.

Om Prakash Chandoliya (55) was caught taking a bribe of Rs 24,000 from the contractor at his official residence in Lakheri town, the bureau’s additional superintendent of police in Kota Chandrasheel Thakur said.

He said a team of the anti-corruption bureau also recovered Rs 1.20 lakh cash, which was hidden beneath cushions, and over 100 bottles of liquor from the DSP’s official residence.

Chandoliya is posted as an officer in the Lakheri Circle and is a resident of Tonk Phatak area in state capital Jaipur.

The contractor, Solanki, had Tuesday lodged a complaint with the bureau’s office in Kota against Chandoliya following which the DSP was arrested, Thakur said.

The accused had allegedly asked the contractor to give him Rs 15,000 as bribe every month to allow the later to run his shop in Jhaliji Ka Barana village, but settled for Rs 10,000 per month, he said, adding that in total, he had demand Rs 30,000 for April, May and June and the police officer had already taken Rs 6,000.

The DSP had called Solanki at his residence at 8:45 am to pay the remaining Rs 24,000, Thakur said.

Officials of excise department have been informed about the recovery of liquor bottles.

Thakur said a search operation by a separate team is underway at Chandoliya’s residence in Jaipur.