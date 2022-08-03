Citing DSP death, Hisar MP demands national task force to curb illegal mining

Updated: August 3, 2022 1:08:01 am
Raising the issue of death of DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid on July 19 to check illegal mining in Nuh district of Haryana, BJP member Brijendra Singh on Tuesday urged the government to establish an NIA (National Investigation Agency) like task force to curb illegal mining across the country.
Singh, who represents Hisar constituency, raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. He said the problem of illegal mining is not restricted to Haryana alone. “Illegal mining not only affects the economy of the country but also the environment and ecology. Therefore, the government should consider it as a national problem and the way NIA has been established to deal with terror cases, I request the government to take establish a task force [to curb illegal mining],” he said.
Later, speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “Illegal mining is a nationwide problem. When there is illegal mining…there is powerful mining mafia,” he said, adding that it will be much more convenient and effective to have a national body to look after illegal mining.
When asked whether he has written to the Home ministry on the issue, Singh said, “I have raised this issue in Parliament…In any case, I will follow it up with the Home Ministry.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Newly elected BJP member Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua spoke for the first time in the House and raised the issue of inclusion of Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. “The struggle to get Bhojpuri included in the 8th Schedule has been continuing since 1967. First time, a Bill for this was introduced in 1960 and since then 18 Private Member’s Bills have been introduced,” said Nirahua, who has been elected from Azamgarh in the recently held by-polls.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Patel’s AEPL employed key accused Hooch tragedy: Lookout notice against Sameer Patel as he misses summons
Horoscope Today, August 3, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Cong demands Sanghavi’s resignation over hooch tragedy, holds protest
CWG 2022: When Axl Rose and Arjit Singh lovers combined to give India TT Gold
Ex-MLA’s murder: Bail plea of accused in eyewitness’ killing junked
Jailed SP MLA booked in 2 more cases — assault on govt staffer and for hooch death
MLC by-elections: SP pick Kol’s nomination rejected over age criterion
Cabinet Meeting: Nod to redevelop road to Ram Temple on lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Govt announces 589 vocational schools to offer 13 new skills
First merit list for First Year Junior College admissions out today
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma retires hurt against West Indies
Several areas to be hit by water cut tomorrow as BMC begins linking Tansa Main with BPT line