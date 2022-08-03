Citing DSP death, Hisar MP demands national task force to curb illegal mining

Raising the issue of death of DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid on July 19 to check illegal mining in Nuh district of Haryana, BJP member Brijendra Singh on Tuesday urged the government to establish an NIA (National Investigation Agency) like task force to curb illegal mining across the country.

Singh, who represents Hisar constituency, raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. He said the problem of illegal mining is not restricted to Haryana alone. “Illegal mining not only affects the economy of the country but also the environment and ecology. Therefore, the government should consider it as a national problem and the way NIA has been established to deal with terror cases, I request the government to take establish a task force [to curb illegal mining],” he said.

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “Illegal mining is a nationwide problem. When there is illegal mining…there is powerful mining mafia,” he said, adding that it will be much more convenient and effective to have a national body to look after illegal mining.

When asked whether he has written to the Home ministry on the issue, Singh said, “I have raised this issue in Parliament…In any case, I will follow it up with the Home Ministry.”

Newly elected BJP member Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua spoke for the first time in the House and raised the issue of inclusion of Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. “The struggle to get Bhojpuri included in the 8th Schedule has been continuing since 1967. First time, a Bill for this was introduced in 1960 and since then 18 Private Member’s Bills have been introduced,” said Nirahua, who has been elected from Azamgarh in the recently held by-polls.