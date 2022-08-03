scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Citing DSP death, Hisar MP demands national task force to curb illegal mining

Brijendra Singh, who represents Hisar constituency, raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 1:08:01 am
Hisar MP Brijendra Singh. (File)

Raising the issue of death of DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid on July 19 to check illegal mining in Nuh district of Haryana, BJP member Brijendra Singh on Tuesday urged the government to establish an NIA (National Investigation Agency) like task force to curb illegal mining across the country.

Singh, who represents Hisar constituency, raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. He said the problem of illegal mining is not restricted to Haryana alone. “Illegal mining not only affects the economy of the country but also the environment and ecology. Therefore, the government should consider it as a national problem and the way NIA has been established to deal with terror cases, I request the government to take establish a task force [to curb illegal mining],” he said.

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “Illegal mining is a nationwide problem. When there is illegal mining…there is powerful mining mafia,” he said, adding that it will be much more convenient and effective to have a national body to look after illegal mining.

When asked whether he has written to the Home ministry on the issue, Singh said, “I have raised this issue in Parliament…In any case, I will follow it up with the Home Ministry.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

Newly elected BJP member Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua spoke for the first time in the House and raised the issue of inclusion of Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. “The struggle to get Bhojpuri included in the 8th Schedule has been continuing since 1967. First time, a Bill for this was introduced in 1960 and since then 18 Private Member’s Bills have been introduced,” said Nirahua, who has been elected from Azamgarh in the recently held by-polls.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:07:36 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

5

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India
LIVE UPDATES

3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement