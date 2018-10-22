DSK Group ‘fraud’: Police did not consult me before filing closure report, says special public prosecutor

The three BoM officials — Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Ravindra Marathe; Executive Director, Rajendra Gupta; and former CMD, Sushil Muhnoot — were arrested on June 20, along with zonal manager, Nityanand Deshpande. (File) The three BoM officials — Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Ravindra Marathe; Executive Director, Rajendra Gupta; and former CMD, Sushil Muhnoot — were arrested on June 20, along with zonal manager, Nityanand Deshpande. (File)

Raising doubts about the way Pune City Police filed a closure report against three officials of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), who were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police in a case involving the city-based DSK Group, which has allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, the Special Public Prosecutor in the case, Pravin Chavan, has said he should have been consulted before the filing of the report.

Chavan added that he would present his say before the court “according to his conscience.”

The three BoM officials — Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Ravindra Marathe; Executive Director, Rajendra Gupta; and former CMD, Sushil Muhnoot — were arrested on June 20, along with zonal manager, Nityanand Deshpande.

Police on Saturday filed a closure report against Marathe, Gupta and Muhnoot under Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code, saying they did not find any evidence of criminal intent against them.

The police have, however, sent a report to the department of financial services of the Ministry of Finance, leaving scope for the probe to find out if there had been any irregularities committed by the three officials. Police probe against Deshpande is still on.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said, “Report of investigating officer has been seen by and discussed with the Special Public Prosecutor before submission.” On Venkatesham’s claim, Chavan said, “It is a completely false statement.”

