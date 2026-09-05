Mercedes drags motorist 2 km in South Goa before bursting into flames

The Mercedes car dragged the motorist for at least 2 km after the collision. The car then caught fire and came to a halt. (AI Generated Image)

A 37-year-old man was killed and another person was injured after a Mercedes car allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in South Goa on Friday. Police said the Mercedes car driver, who was allegedly drunk, has been arrested.

The Mercedes car dragged the motorist for at least 2 km after the collision. The car then caught fire and came to a halt. Police said the two-wheeler driver suffered fatal injuries. He was rushed to a hospital and declared brought dead.

Police identified the deceased as Ashok Chavan. A pillion rider, Sonu Kumar, who was accompanying Chavan, suffered injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment.