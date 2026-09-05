Mercedes drags motorist 2 km in South Goa before bursting into flames

Police said the incident took place on Friday afternoon around 2 pm in Sancoale in South Goa.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiSep 5, 2026 06:26 PM IST
The Mercedes car dragged the motorist for at least 2 km after the collision. The car then caught fire and came to a halt. (AI Generated Image)The Mercedes car dragged the motorist for at least 2 km after the collision. The car then caught fire and came to a halt. (AI Generated Image)
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A 37-year-old man was killed and another person was injured after a Mercedes car allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in South Goa on Friday. Police said the Mercedes car driver, who was allegedly drunk, has been arrested.

The Mercedes car dragged the motorist for at least 2 km after the collision. The car then caught fire and came to a halt. Police said the two-wheeler driver suffered fatal injuries. He was rushed to a hospital and declared brought dead.

Police identified the deceased as Ashok Chavan. A pillion rider, Sonu Kumar, who was accompanying Chavan, suffered injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

Police said the incident took place on Friday afternoon around 2 pm in Sancoale in South Goa.

A passerby pulled the driver out of the car. An eyewitness, Jose Fernandes, told the media: “The car came to a halt near the Church, and then suddenly it caught fire, possibly as a consequence of dragging the two-wheeler for a long distance. With the help of another person, I pulled the car driver out, or he too would have suffered fatal burn injuries.”

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Police said the driver of the Mercedes car, Vidhyadhar Prabhu, was arrested Friday night. He was produced in a local court and remanded to police custody for two days. The police have charged the accused car driver with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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An FIR has been registered for rash driving, culpable homicide and an act endangering the life or personal safety of others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, police said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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