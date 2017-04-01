Drunk DU students follow Smriti Irani’s car, detained

Follow Us:
Published: April 1, 2017
Acting on the complaint, police intercepted the car, in which the four youths were travelling.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 1, 2017 10:22:00 pm
Four drunk students of Delhi University today followed the car of Union minister Smriti Irani in Lutyens Delhi, after which they were detained, police said. The minister around 5.15 PM called police saying that some youths in a car were following her vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Acting on the complaint, police intercepted the car, in which the four youths were travelling. The four students, in the age group of 18-19 years, have been detained at Chanakyapuri police station. “Their medical examination has confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood. They were returning from a friend’s birthday party in south Delhi and were roaming in the area for fun,” he said.

Legal action is being taken against the accused youths. Further details in the matter are awaited.

