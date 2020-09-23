Drugs worth Rs 1.83 cr seized, 58 held in two weeks: Gujarat Police

A committee has been formed in each district and city to ensure destruction of the seized narcotics. (Representational)

As many as 58 persons were held under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Prevention of Illicit Traffic of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act and narcotics worth Rs 1.83 crore were seized in the past fortnight under a special drive undertaken by Gujarat Police.

According to a statement released from the office of Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia on Tuesday night, a special drive against the sale and peddling of narcotics is being undertaken from September 5 to September 25 across Gujarat under the guidance of Gujarat CID Crime and Railways department.

Among the seizures, the biggest was in Ahmedabad where five persons were held with 990 GMs meth drugs worth Rs 1 crore, which was being smuggled from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, by a police sub-inspector who was also arrested.

“A committee has been formed in each district and city to ensure destruction of the seized narcotics. These committees will decide on destroying the seized narcotics where case have reached pre-trial stage and there is possibility that the drugs can be stolen or there is an issue regarding its storage,” read a release from the office of DGP.

