Drugs destroying lives of citizens: High Court

(Representational)

Concerned over the drug menace, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that “lives of the citizens are being destroyed due to the selling of these banned substance…. The role of operators, who are working from behind the scene, also needs to be brought out”.

The observation was made by a single bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi while dismissing anticipatory bail pleas of two drug peddlers Vijay Pal and Parmila in separate cases.

Vijay Pal had been booked on September 24, 2020, under sections 22-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Bhattu Kalan police station, Fatehabad district (Haryana), while Parmila had been booked on December 22, 2019, under Section 20 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at Rewari City police station, Rewari district (Haryana).

Seeking anticipatory bail, the counsel for Vijay contended that no recovery of the banned substance has been effected from the petitioner. The recovery of the banned substance has only been made from co-accused Sita Ram. The counsel for Parmila argued that the petitioner has wrongly been implicated in the present case. She is innocent and no banned substance was ever sold by her to the co-accused.

The counsel for state in reply submitted that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is necessary to unearth the truth from where the petitioner was getting the contraband and to whom he was selling it.

After hearing the arguments in the case of Vijay Pal, the HC Bench held, “…the custodial interrogation of the petitioner is very necessary to unearth the truth as to how the petitioner got into the possession of such a large quantity of banned substance and whether the petitioner is instrumental in selling these banned substance to others as well or not. For effective interrogation, especially for the violation of NDPS Act, custodial interrogation is necessary”.

The Bench noted, “The lives of the citizens are being destroyed due to the selling of these banned substance. There is an alarming spike in the number of people buying and selling these contraband in the country, which needs to be controlled in an effective manner so as to minimise the said offence, if not to eradicate. This country has one of the largest number of youths, a factor to power economic growth, but an overwhelming majority of addicts are amongst these youths, which has resulted in increase of crime and violence. The increasing number of drug addicts day by day has resulted into an upsetting situation. The role of operators, who are working from behind the scene, also needs to be brought out as they are the actual offenders and for that purpose custodial interrogation of the petitioner is must”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd