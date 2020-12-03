Drugs case: Three months after arrest, Rhea brother gets bail

Actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in August. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A SPECIAL court on Wednesday granted bail to Showik Chakraborty, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September in a drugs case filed after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Showik, 24, had filed a second bail application last month, citing the Supreme Court judgment which had held that statements made before NCB officials cannot be considered confession.

In his second bail plea before the court, Showik had submitted that when he was produced before the court on September 5 after his arrest, he had retracted his statement made before NCB, stating that it was non-voluntary.

The court on Wednesday also granted bail to Abdel Basit Parihar, who the NCB claimed Showik had bought marijuana from.

NCB seeks revocation of Bharti Singh bail

The NCB has approached the sessions court and urged that bail granted to Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya be revoked.

