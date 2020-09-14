Drugs case: Ragini Dwivedi remanded to 14-day judicial custody, police custody of Sanjjanaa Galrani extended

Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani. (File Photo)

A Bengaluru court remanded Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi to judicial custody till September 28 in the drugs case, Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of Police (Crime) said. According to Patil, Ragini will be taken to the Parappana Agrahara central prison in the city.

Meanwhile, the police custody of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has been extended for the next three days.

Other accused in the case, namely Prashanth Ranka, Loum Pepper Samba, Rahul Thonse, and Niyaz have also been remanded for judicial custody and will be sent to Parappana Agrahara Central prison, while the police custody of Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar been extended till September 16 by the court.

Ragini and Sanjjanaa were arrested by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a drug peddling case involving Kannada film actors.

Read | Drugs case: Police custody of Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani extended till Sep 14

According to police sources, the central prison officials have tightened the security inside the Parappana Agrahara Central prison. Ragini will be lodged in a dedicated special block in the prison in a separate cell.

Before producing Ragini and Sanjjanaa in the court, the CCB officials had taken them to KC General hospital in Malleshwaram for general medical tests and a Covid-19 test. Police sources said that both have been certified healthy by the doctors.

Recently, filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, while giving his statement to the CCB on the Kannada film industry drug scandal, claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drug trade.

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as “Sandalwood”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd