Drugs case: NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over viral video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. (File)

The Narcotics Control Bureau Thursday issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video shot at a party at his residence last year.

The NCB had received a complaint in this regard from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa in September who alleged that actors in the video were in a “drugged” state.

After the video went viral, Johar had issued a public statement in connection with that video, saying reports of drug consumption at his party were slanderous and malicious.

“To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent,” the NCB said in a statement.

The central agency is conducting an anti-drugs probe that began in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

(Inputs from PTI)

