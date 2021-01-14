Drugs case: NCB arrests Nawab Malik’s son-in-law

Khan was seen entering the NCB's office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai around 10 am.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, in connection to a drugs case.

He was summoned in connection with a case in which four persons, including a British national and the co-owner of Muchchad Paanwala shop in Mumbai, were earlier arrested for possession for cannabis.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, said, “The name of Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra, came up during our investigation. He was called for examination today. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further follow up action is underway.”

Repeated calls and messages to Malik, seeking his comment, went unanswered.

Last November, Malik, the minority development and skill development minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had said in a media interview that the NCB was trying to gain publicity by arresting drug users rather than peddlers.

Khan appeared before the NCB office at Ballard Estate on Wednesday around 10 am. As per senior NCB officials, he was summoned following the interrogation of Karan Sajnani, the British national arrested on Saturday.

“We have found that money was exchanged between Khan and Sajnani through a payment app. We questioned him to find out what the payment was for,” said an officer.

In the case registered by the NCB on Saturday, 75 kg of marijuana, 125 kg of marijuana-related material and many cannabi buds imported from the US were allegedly recovered from Sajnani.

Based on Sajnani’s statement, the police had also arrested Ram Kumar Tiwari, a co-owner of the famous Muchchad Paanwala shop in south Mumbai. NCB officials said they have recovered half a kg of cannabis from the shop’s warehouse. Tiwari had claimed that he believed the stuff given to him was a herbal product. Another person arrested in the case is Rahila Furniturewala, also a suspect in the probe into a drugs case lodged by the NCB in connection to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rahila’ sister Shaista Furniturewala had also been arrested for possession of ganja, the agency had said.