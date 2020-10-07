Drugs case: ED questions Kerala CPM gen secy’s son

Binish Kodiyeri in Bengaluru, Tuesday. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Binish Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI(M) general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in connection with alleged financial transactions he had with a suspect arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for peddling drugs in Bengaluru.

A senior ED official said Binish was summoned and questioned on Tuesday with regard to his links to Mohammed Anoop, 38, who was arrested by the NCB on August 22. Anoop and two others had been arrested on the basis of information that they were involved in supplying drugs at rave parties in Bengaluru.

The NCB probe has revealed that Binesh had given funds to Anoop to help him start a hotel business in Bengaluru.

Binish was earlier questioned by the ED in Kerala over alleged links to persons arrested in connection with a gold-smuggling racket in the state.

Incidentally, a probe into drug usage by top celebrities and film personalities in Karnataka by the Bengaluru crime branch began soon after the NCB arrests of August 22.

