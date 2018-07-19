Drug smuggling: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to Rajnath for help

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure effective check on smuggling of drugs from across the border by BSF, restrictions on drug plantations in the neighbouring states, and formulation of a national policy to regulate and prevent drugs in the country.

A government statement said the CM in a letter to Singh has sought a series of measures to be taken by the Government of India to support the state’s efforts to fight the drug problem, which he observed was seriously impairing the future of our next generation.

“While the state government was determined not to let this happen, we need full and active support from Indian Government in formulating and pursuing effective measures including the National policy for prevention and control of drug abuse,” the statement quoting the CM said. “The Punjab Police has detected and caught huge quantities of heroin and other drugs smuggled from across the international borders. The intelligence gathered by us in this regard is shared with BSF regularly, but unfortunately smuggling continues unabated,” the statement quoting his letter said.

