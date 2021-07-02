Drug panel seeks data from Russia trials for Sputnik Light decision

An expert panel of India’s top drug regulator has sought more information from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to decide whether to recommend marketing authorisation for Sputnik Light —the single-dose version of the Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should present the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data of the phase 3 clinical trial of Sputnik Light that is being carried out in Russia for considering the proposal for grant of marketing authorization in the country,” stated the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) looking into DRL’s proposal on Wednesday.

The SEC also refused to back Serum Institute of India’s request to test Covovax on children between the ages of 2 and 17 years until it perused data from the adult trials.