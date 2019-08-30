Drug haul in Ludhiana: STF recovers 4.12 lakh tablets, capsules from chemist; main accused absconding

The Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a chemist on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near Middha Chowk and recovered 4.12 lakh tablets, capsules, syrup bottles and injections from him.

His brother, who police said is the main accused and used to procure banned medicines, is still absconding.

Police arrested Narinder Pal Singh alias Vicky (37), who along with his brother Chandan Prakash Lucky (34), runs a chemist shop called Kanchan Medicos at Jawahar Camp market.

STF Ludhiana in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said Vicky was going in his Ertiga vehicle to deliver banned medicines without any bill or other documents when arrested. When frisked, a total of 1.43 lakh tablets and capsules of banned medicines including Lomotil, Spasmo Proxyvon (R) Plus, Alprasafe and Parvorin Spas were recovered from him.

Based on a tip-off provided by him during interrogation, the police then raided a godown at Hari Krishan Nagar of Shimlapuri in Ludhiana and a huge cache of intoxicants were recovered, said the inspector.

The police then claimed recovery of 46,800 tablets of Tredol-DM, 630 tablets of Clovidol-100 SR, 47,100 capsules of Foridol-DM, 1.73 lakh capsules of Simplex C plus, 1,200 injections of Rexogesic and 250 bottles of Onrex syrup.

The inspector said that 4.12 lakh prescription tablets, capsules and injections were recovered, adding that the brothers allegedly used to sell to addicts. Chandan Prakash, who is yet to be arrested, used to procure the banned medicines while his brother used to sell them.

They were running the shop on the license of one Rupinder Singh of Shingar Cinema Road.

An FIR under the sections 22, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against both accused at STF police station in Mohali.

Pushed into peddling by husband, woman held with heroin

In another case, the Ludhiana unit arrested a woman and claimed to have recovered 70 grams heroin from her.

Police said that according to the woman, she was pushed into drug trade by her husband, who is yet to be arrested.

The couple was living in rented accommodation in Bhamiya Khurd.

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge STF Ludhiana said that STF arrested the accused from Bhamiya Khurd following a tip-off. The woman was going to deliver heroin towards Jamalpur. Police arrested her and recovered heroin from her handbag but her husband managed to escape.

The woman told police that her husband is a drug dealer and she helps him deliver to addicts.

The husband is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling while the woman does not have any criminal record, said the inspector.

A case under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered against the accused at police Jamalpur police station.

Songwriter found dead, family alleges overdose

A 34-year old man was found dead at his village Kokri Kalan in Moga Thursday. His family alleged that he overdosed. An FIR has been registered.

Police said that the body of Mohammad Aslam (34), was found around 7 am Thursday, around 1 km away from his home in the village. He was a small-time songwriter.

Aslam’s brother Mohammad Jaladdin told police that his brother left home Wednesday to meet some of his friends and did not return. In the morning, they found his body and a syringe lying near it. They also told police that Aslam was an addict but had left drugs two years ago.

He has further alleged that some of Aslam’s friends had tried to give him drugs again and he died of overdose, after which they dumped his body and ran away.

Inspector Palwinder Singh, SHO, Ajitwal police station, said that an FIR has been registered against unknown persons under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

“We have taken the syringe in our possession but it had no needle. According to the family, it is a drug death and someone tried to give him drugs again. We are investigating,” added the SHO.