Drug crackdown in Kashmir: 20 hotspots raided in Anantnag, properties of ‘kingpins’ under scanner

Drug crackdown in Anantnag intensified as police raided 20 hotspots targeting trafficking networks, with authorities also examining properties linked to alleged kingpins for legal action. (File Photo)

Police on Saturday conducted raids targeting drug distribution networks across south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag, told The Indian Express that “chronic drug peddlers” operating in identified hotspots are being targeted.

“Today we launched a crackdown against these drug mafias by carrying out intensive searches of their premises and taking preventive measures under law,” the SSP said.

At least 20 such hotspots were searched on Saturday morning. During the exercise, police also surveyed movable and immovable properties linked to alleged “kingpins” to ascertain funding sources, officials said, adding that these could be attached under the law if found to be proceeds of drug trafficking.