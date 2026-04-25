Drug crackdown in Kashmir: 20 hotspots raided in Anantnag, properties of ‘kingpins’ under scanner

Police on Saturday conducted raids targeting drug distribution networks across south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag, told The Indian Express that “chronic drug peddlers” operating in identified hotspots are being targeted.
“Today we launched a crackdown against these drug mafias by carrying out intensive searches of their premises and taking preventive measures under law,” the SSP said.
At least 20 such hotspots were searched on Saturday morning. During the exercise, police also surveyed movable and immovable properties linked to alleged “kingpins” to ascertain funding sources, officials said, adding that these could be attached under the law if found to be proceeds of drug trafficking.
The move comes amid a Jammu & Kashmir-wide crackdown on drug networks led by the administration. Launching the ‘Drug-Free J&K’ campaign in Jammu on April 11, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the next three months are “pivotal”, with the campaign advancing in six phases — awareness drives, youth-focused events, community engagement, strict enforcement, rehabilitation and evaluation.
Sinha has also been touring districts and conducting padyatras to spread awareness. “We pledge resolutely that the administration will not let any youth, family, or dream fall into the dark abyss of addiction. Drug addiction statistics show mere percentages and case files, but behind each lies a vivid story — a family’s struggle and agony,” he said.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More