Drug case: Bengaluru cops search Vivek Oberoi’s house

Oberoi’s brother-in-law is wanted in the drug case. (File)

The Bengaluru Police searched actor Vivek Oberoi’s residence at Juhu on Thursday in connection with an investigation into a high-profile drug racket.

Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva, son of Karnataka politician Jeearaj Alva, is among those wanted for questioning in the case.

The Central Crime branch of the Bengaluru Police was at Oberoi’s home in search for Alva, officials said. Several leading actors and singers in the Kannada film industry have already been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged supply and consumption of drugs in Bengaluru so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd