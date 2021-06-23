scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news

DRT sells Vijay Mallya-owned United Breweries shares for Rs 5,824.50 crore

The sale of shares was conducted on behalf of a consortium led by State Bank of India. The ED said it expects a second round of sale of Mallya's shares, worth Rs 800 crore, on June 25.

Written by Khushboo Narayan | Mumbai |
June 23, 2021 12:25:16 pm
Vijay Mallya, Vijay Mallya share sales, Vijay Mallya United Breweries Ltd , United Breweries Ltd share sale, ED vijay mallya, enforcement directorate, indian expressVijay Mallya is facing extradition proceedings in the UK and was declared a fugitive economic offender in India in 2019.

The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Wednesday sold shares of United Breweries Ltd — owned by businessman Vijay Mallya and attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — for Rs 5,824.50 crore, said the agency in a statement.

The anti-money laundering agency said the sale of shares was conducted on behalf of a consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI).The ED said it expects a second round of sale of shares of Mallya worth Rs 800 crore on June 25.

The share sale was carried out after a special court in Mumbai allowed restoration of Mallya’s properties and companies linked to him to the SBI-led consortium earlier this month. Following the court order, ED transferred shares worth Rs 6,600 crore to the consortium.

Mallya is facing extradition proceedings in the UK and was declared a fugitive economic offender in India in 2019.

The ED in its statement on Wednesday also said that as on date, it has handed over attached assets worth Rs 9041.5 crore to public sector banks in various bank fraud cases probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement