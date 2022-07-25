Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in Live: Murmu pays tribute at Rajghat, to take oath as President of India shortly

Droupadi Murmu paid tribute at Rajghat. (Twitter/Rasthrapati Bhavan)
Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in Live Updates: Ahead of her swearing-in ceremony as the 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu paid tribute at the Rajghat in New Delhi. The President-elect will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday. The ceremony is set to begin at 10.15 am in Parliament.
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath to Murmu. Following this, Murmu will be honoured with a 21-gun salute. She will then address the nation as the 15th President of India.
In his farewell address, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday warned that the climate crisis could endanger the future of the planet. “Mother nature is in deep agony, and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet. We must take care of our environment, our land, air and water, for the sake of our children,” he said.
Droupadi Murmu with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during a meeting in Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with BJD MPs meet Droupadi Murmu
BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday along with his party MPs met Droupadi Murmu here and congratulated her on winning the election.
Murmu hails from Odisha and was also a minister in the BJD-BJP alliance government in the state. Patnaik congratulated Murmu on her thumping victory in the presidential election and wished her all the best, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, who accompanied him, said.
Murmu also conveyed her thanks to Patnaik for extending support to her candidature.
Describing her as the daughter of Odisha, Patnaik said Murmu's win in the election was a very proud moment for everyone in the state, the chief minister said Wishing Murmu the very best for her tenure ahead, Patnaik termed her journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country inspiring and a shining example of women empowerment. -- PTI
Describing Droupadi Murmu’s election as “historic”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP has always successfully taken the untrodden path while selecting presidential candidates, naming former Presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind.
“Recently, the polls for electing the President concluded. Droupadi Murmu was elected as the country’s new President with a huge majority. It is obvious that only one of the two candidates fighting the presidential polls will win but for Droupadi Murmu to attain the post of the President and for Smt Droupadi Murmu to become Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, it is nothing but a historic event in the last 75 years,” Shah said, addressing an event organised by Gujarat Police at Gandhinagar on Saturday.
“For the first time after independence, a woman from a tribal community – that too among the most backward of tribes, Santhal – became the country’s first citizen. It is a very big victory for the country’s democracy,” Shah said.
Dr Rakesh Sinha writes: What is the significance of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India? The answer to this question has more to do with vital issues of social democracy and republican spirit than with ideological or political divides. The spotlight during presidential polls had so far been on the individual contestants and the process was seen as a test of the political hegemony of the ruling party. The debate now has shifted from personality-centred politics to republicanism. While the former indicates elitism, the latter is fundamentally associated with political activism at the grassroots. Read more
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the oath-taking ceremony of India's first tribal woman President, Droupadi Murmu.