Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in Live: Murmu pays tribute at Rajghat, to take oath as President of India shortly

Droupadi Murmu with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during a meeting in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with BJD MPs meet Droupadi Murmu

BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday along with his party MPs met Droupadi Murmu here and congratulated her on winning the election.

Murmu hails from Odisha and was also a minister in the BJD-BJP alliance government in the state. Patnaik congratulated Murmu on her thumping victory in the presidential election and wished her all the best, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, who accompanied him, said.

Murmu also conveyed her thanks to Patnaik for extending support to her candidature.

Describing her as the daughter of Odisha, Patnaik said Murmu's win in the election was a very proud moment for everyone in the state, the chief minister said Wishing Murmu the very best for her tenure ahead, Patnaik termed her journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country inspiring and a shining example of women empowerment. -- PTI

